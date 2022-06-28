Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/29/22). Enjoy a career growth spurt this year. Consistent financial management grows shared assets. Romance takes a twist this summer, before autumn stirs passions to new heights. Support friends and community through challenges leading to an exciting professional phase next spring. Your work is gaining recognition.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Realize domestic visions over the next two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family; including yourself.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creative projects take beautiful shape over the next two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation with this New Moon phase. Express, share and connect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This Cancer New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Educational opportunities arise after the New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. Put love into your work. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health, beauty and vitality. Practice makes perfect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon tonight begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.