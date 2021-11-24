Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/25/21). Craft your masterpiece this year. Steady discipline with creative projects produces spectacular results. Discover something new about yourself this winter, energizing your work, health and fitness next spring. Peaceful summer contemplation processes changes, inspiring new visions and plans next autumn. Listen, express and share.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy peace, simplicity and family fun. Prioritize love and gratitude. Call if you’re going to be late. Try things the easy way. Relax.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Home and family matters have your attention. Cook up something delicious together. Keep it easy and fun. Reduce stress or hassle. Go for old favorites.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stick to basic facts, especially if things get confusing. Listen more than speaking. Someone else could stir things up. Diplomacy and respectfulness win.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Cash flows in thanks to your own communications and actions. It’s not about luck or magic. Set the wheels in motion and build momentum.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pamper yourself. An obstacle may block your personal plans. Don’t let it ruffle you. Keep your temper even when others don’t. Gain strength and options.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find a peaceful spot for productive planning and coordination. Privately reach out to reliable sources. Make appointments and reservations for later action. Recharge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Coordinate and delegate actions to find a workaround for an unexpected roadblock. Keep people posted with the latest news. Teamwork eases any tension. Collaborate with friends.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work takes priority. Stay connected with your crew for efficient coordination. Stick to basics, as surprises, delays or mistakes deviate from the plan. Simplify designs.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Revise travel and educational plans around a barrier or obstacle. Connect for shared support. Stick to basic structures. You’re learning valuable skills. Patiently persist.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make strategic financial plans and budgets with your partner. Stay agile and flexible by having backup plans and savings. Cut waste and simplify. Conserve resources.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Together you can untangle a complication. Unscheduled deviations challenge your plans. Find clever solutions in conversation. Collaboration resolves a puzzle. Show appreciation for another’s efforts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize health and work. Physical barriers block your objectives. Consider the big picture. Don’t force things or risk breakage. Get expert support when needed.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.