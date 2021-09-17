Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/18/21). Benefits flow through physical action this year. Consistent healthy practices protect and build your capacities. Enjoy summer’s professional spotlight, before autumn research takes a twist. Circle up at home with loved ones this winter, before spring adventures. Focus on what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review and adjust to take advantage of recent opportunities. Long-term benefits develop upon well-laid plans. Dreams seem within reach. Do the homework and prepare.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice your social graces. Community efforts can win a fabulous prize. Contribute and participate for common good. Share persuasive possibilities. Get farther than expected.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Work takes priority. A dreamy goal gets a boost from recent changes. Long-desired prizes are won with disciplined efforts, coordinated teamwork and networking.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Conditions favor exploration and discovery. Take advantage of an unexpected opening for a long-term goal. Choose your path carefully in pursuit of a dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to grow your financial enterprise. Strategize and develop lucrative potential. Restore integrity wherever missing. Coordinate to build and strengthen shared accounts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Share the load with your partner. Realize common dreams with coordination, communication and unexpected luck. Inspire each other with creative ideas and possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Strengthen support structures. Get help when needed. Prioritize health, vitality and wellness. Listen to intuition. Eat well and rest deeply.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Romantic dreams enchant and tempt. Some can come true. Avoid risk, controversy or expense. Share sweet moments with beloved people. Draw upon hidden resources.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Apply your talents to interior decoration. Renovate your spaces to increase domestic functionality and comforts. Fix something before it breaks. Make lasting improvements.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow a bright idea or fascinating thread to a greater realization. Network and connect. Communication can unlock new doors. Investigate an exciting possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Dreamy and lucrative opportunities unfold naturally. Show up and maintain momentum. Practice your talents, skills and methods. Diligently build for the future.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Use your power and confidence for good. Take care of yourself. Help someone else. To grow, contribute. Connect with your own passion, faith and ideals.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.