Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/02/22). Grow stronger in your community this year. Strengthen professional foundations for success with discipline, coordination and persistence. Discovering new personal superpowers this spring is handy, with summer collaboration challenges. Fall in love anew this autumn, connecting support for winter doubts or challenges. Connect and expand together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your luck in love improves, with Venus in your sign for the next month. Beautify your surroundings, wardrobe and style. You’re irresistible and charming.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your efforts get profitable. Over four weeks, with Venus in Aries, fantasies abound. Enjoy quiet time. Keep confidences. Discover hidden beauty from the past.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially popular; take advantage. Get out in public this month, with Venus in Aries. Social activities benefit your career. Group collaborations thrive.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider plans. It’s easier to advance your professional agenda. Take on greater leadership this month, with Venus in Aries. Develop intriguing possibilities and opportunities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore and discover new beauty this month, with Venus in Aries. Make travel plans and venture forth. Investigate a matter of personal passion.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take care of business. Increasing income, assets and wealth is possible, with Venus in Aries this month. Conserve resources. It’s all for love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore possibilities. Listen to intuition. Collaboration with your partner flourishes over a month, with Venus in Aries. Things could get deliciously spicy. Connect and share.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate for balanced accounts. Your work and physical efforts seem energized. Find your rhythm and move your body this month, with Venus in Aries.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow day is a 9 — A powerful attraction draws you to someone beautiful. You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Aries. Creativity flowers and sparkles this month.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical effort gets results. Beautify spaces. Fill your home with love, with Venus in Aries for a month. Share domestic bliss with housemates and family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun. Creative arts and intellectual puzzles satisfy a craving, with Venus in Aries. Connect the dots. Write, publish and broadcast your message with love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Home centers you. This month gets especially lucrative, with Venus in Aries. Put your heart into your work and demand rises. Push for a prize.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.