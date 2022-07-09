Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/10/22). Leap ahead professionally this year. Coordinated collaboration grows seedlings into a fruitful shared orchard. Change, adapt and adjust healthy practices this summer for high performance autumn energy. Winter dreams inspire a fun and exciting social springtime. Your great work is gaining attention.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explorations bear fruit. Make long-distance connections. Investigate possibilities. Discover exciting opportunities in conversation. It’s OK if you don't know how. Learn as you go.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Grab a lucky chance to grow shared financial accounts. Discover opportunities hiding with recent changes. Talk with your partner to strategize and coordinate action.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss a juicy possibility with your partner. An opportunity lands in your lap. Creative collaboration is especially fun and lucrative. It could get romantic.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action seems energized. You can really make things happen. Get into a steady rhythm. Find solutions in conversation. Beat your best time.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy time with people you love. Savor your favorite activities, games and arts. Music feeds your spirit. Share delicious news and flavors.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Good luck lands at your house. Discuss opportunities with family. Align on domestic changes. Clean, repair and make improvements to prepare for what's next.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can solve a puzzle. Creative projects surge ahead. Connect and communicate. Write, edit and research. Discover solutions in conversation. Unlock the next level.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Align words and actions to grab a lucky break. Track your time and expenses. Develop profitable opportunities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially strong and creative. Investigate a lucky personal opportunity. Dress for success. Use your persuasive charms. Talk about what you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Peaceful privacy encourages creativity. Brilliant ideas lead to exciting possibilities. Organize and plan. Discover the perfect solution for new opportunities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a lucky connection. Gather ideas, info and resources from friends. You're a formidable team. Share talents, passion and energy to contribute for common gain.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover solutions for a professional challenge. Find the key piece to the puzzle in communication. Strategize and coordinate to grab a lucky break.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.