Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/19/22). Love blossoms at your house this year. Your creative expression flowers with consistent practice. Take another path with winter health and fitness practices, energizing romantic springtime escapades. Private meditation processes summer transitions, before autumn social connections sparkle. Enjoy home beautification, renovation and arts projects.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Strategize to pay unexpected expenses. Creative ideas spark easily. Monitor accounts. Handle administrative tasks. Collaborate to realize a dream together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Collaborate to navigate uncharted waters. Compromise and negotiate to refine plans. Despite chaos or messy situations, your shared dreams and visions call you forward.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt practices and routines around health concerns or challenges. Restore order to a chaotic situation. Dreams, commitments and duties energize your actions. Nurture yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Follow your heart and creative inspiration. Notice dreams, passions and visions. Share them with someone you love. Have fun and whip up something delicious together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy sweet domesticity. Share family fun and treats. Settle somewhere cozy with tea and a good book. Add music, candles or other beautiful touches.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Write your story. Creative expression flowers and unfolds across your pages. Edit, refine and clarify the message. Polish a diamond in the rough.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — An abundant harvest offers potential. A windfall could provide new problems. Organize tasks to maximize profits and minimize waste. Haul in the bounty.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Follow a personal passion. Adapt around unexpected circumstances. If at first you don't succeed, try again. Patience and determination pay.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review plans and revise around recent changes. Avoid noise or crowds. Savor peaceful productivity in your private sanctuary. Prepare for upcoming events and adventures.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Social connections offer possibilities. Collaboration flowers. Invent and build something together. Conversation leads to potential solutions. Share support with your community for common gain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun at work, despite a challenge. Professional dreams tantalize and tempt. What could be possible? Produce excellent results and services. Connect with coworkers.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Develop your studies and research to the next level. Monitor conditions to adapt around changes. Stay flexible. Traffic ebbs and flows. Explore options and solutions.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
