Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/21/22). Collaborate for shared gain this year. Expand with steady exploration, investigation and research. Resolving physical challenges this summer leads to energized autumn health and fitness. Imagine and plan privately this winter for springtime social gatherings, parties and teamwork. Friends make the world go around.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re getting stronger. Feather your nest, with the Sun in Cancer. Domestic renovation or relocation projects satisfy. Nurture family. Home comforts recharge you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Organize your thoughts. Research, write and express your views, with the Sun in Cancer for a month. Outline and sketch. Get the word out.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Launch money-making projects, with the Sun in Cancer. The next four weeks can get especially lucrative. Develop income sources. Keep bosses and clients satisfied.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re strong, smart and confident, with the Sun in your sign for the next month. Enjoy the spotlight. Personal passion projects feed your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Investigate options. Follow through and complete old business. Work from behind the scenes this next month under the Cancer Sun. Plan and prepare privately.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You have extra team support, with the Sun in Cancer. Share support, resources and information. Social events benefit your career. Connect with friends.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration pays. Advance your career and status, with the Sun in Cancer. Take advantage of a lucky break over the next month. You’re flowering professionally.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize fun. Venture into new areas under this month’s Cancer Sun. Investigate and research. Explore, study and incite adventures. Expand a fascinating inquiry.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get your finances straight and review your family budget. Develop good business sense and practices, with the Sun in Cancer. Manage shared finances for growth.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — For a month, with the Sun in Cancer, focus on strengthening your relationships. Compromise, negotiate, and look for situations where both sides win.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Work takes precedence. Physical action gets results, with the Sun in Cancer. Provide excellent service. Prioritize your health and well-being. Practice steadily. Nurture yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially lucky in love. The next month favors romance, with the Sun in Cancer. Take on new passion projects. Creativity surges. Have fun.
Collaborate for shared gain this year. Expand with steady exploration, investigation and research. Resolving physical challenges this summer leads to energized autumn health and fitness. Imagine and plan privately this winter for springtime social gatherings, parties and teamwork. Friends make the world go around.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.