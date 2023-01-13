Tomorrow’s Birthday.(01/14/23). Family joys sparkle this year. Consistent, diligent practices build steady profits. A romantic winter change of heart inspires springtime domestic inspiration and beautification. Adapt around team challenges next summer, before autumn professional successes sparkle. Home provides love, comfort and solace for creativity and contribution.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can see what wasn’t working. Collaborate with someone who sees your blind spot. Slow to avoid stepping on each other. Adapt around changes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Navigate physical challenges. Slow the pace to adapt and find solutions. Disciplined efforts build strength, energy and endurance. Focus on immediate needs. Prioritize health.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take action for love, beauty and romance. Share and connect. Find creative solutions. Adapt with challenging circumstances. Follow your heart around an unexpected plot twist.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home has your attention. Make repairs and get supplies to manage domestic breakdowns. Nurture family and yourself with good food and extra rest.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Practice diplomacy with surprising situations. Avoid chatter. Hidden dangers could arise. Love helps you navigate uncharted waters. Connect and network for more perspective.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Focus on making money despite changes. Fact and fantasy clash. Slow to avoid mistakes. Disciplined efforts pay off. Maintain momentum and keep systems flowing.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re growing and developing. Follow your heart, your sense of integrity and honor with personal decisions. Changes reveal new options. Take the high road.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review in private. Take a timeout to review plans and process recent changes. Disciplined coordination makes everything easier later. Recharge with rest and tea.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Share support around a challenge with friends. Share and lighten the load. Avoid assumptions or preconceptions. New facts dispel old fears. Listen and learn.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Advance professional projects with disciplined step after step. Solidify foundations before weighing them down. Stay in communication with changes. Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Reaffirm the positive.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor news and conditions before launching expeditions. Disciplined actions can advance. Study and research. Modify the exploration to adapt for changing terrain. Listen and learn.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt shared budgets around a surprising turn of events. Collaborate to maintain positive cash flow. Disciplined efforts succeed. Coordinate and support each other.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
