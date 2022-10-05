Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/06/22). Collaboration is key this year. Disciplined coordination sets the scene for playfulness, creativity and romance. Creative triumphs this autumn sets the stage for new educational plans this winter. Family finances gain value this spring, helping adapt with summer news and story changes. Deepen bonds.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make long-range plans. Envision dreamy accomplishments, results and possibilities. What would it take? Refine your vision and align preparations for realization. Indulge creativity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share great ideas. Discover valuable opportunities in conversation. Friends inspire you with an excellent suggestion. Learn from someone with experience. Discuss long-term possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance professionally through communication, networking and connecting. Your past work reflects you well. Someone you respect is saying nice things about you. Stay in action.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate directions. If one door is closed, keep looking for another. Discuss the subject of your exploration with someone experienced. Talk about long-term objectives.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on finances. Look for ways to take advantage of current conditions. Invest for the future. Grow hidden resources. Holdings increase in value.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to grab a lucky break. Plan and coordinate. Align on long-term objectives. Wait for the right moment to move. Learn from a master.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice to raise the level of your physical performance. You’re building lasting skills, strength and endurance. Discuss technique. Stick with what you know works.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re lucky in love, fun and games. Express your artistry and creative view. Use your charms. Discuss long-term dreams and passions. Make romantic connections.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You have extra resources for a household project, if you need them. Replace something before it breaks. Hold out for the best deal.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Think big. Send a positive message. Send out inquiries. Stay in communication. Accept an honor. Follow your curiosity. Good time to get the word out.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Extra effort earns you a bonus. Ask for more and get it. Believe you can succeed. Discover buried treasure, with steady digging. Harvest the bounty.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Consider long-term personal directions. What do you want next? Rely on a loved one's wisdom. Discuss possibilities and potential. Plot the steps to take.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone