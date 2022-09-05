Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/06/22). Strike gold together this year. Healthy routines and practices build physical strength and stamina. Domestic joys illuminate the autumn, recharging you for winter professional redirection. Exciting springtime educational travel and adventures inspire domestic renovation projects next summer. Collaborate in partnership for shared prosperity.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional diplomacy serves you well. Keep a low profile. Provide leadership where missing. Advance career dreams and objectives, step by step. Long-term benefits are possible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Widen your perspective. Some directions are unavailable. Explore ways to realize long-term dreams. Grow your education and career for work you love. Investigate options.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Handle financial obligations and promises without big discussion. Arguments can spark. Some doors seem blocked. Focus on building shared commitments, passion and dreams.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Coordinate with your partner for efficiency and ease. Avoid controversy, jealousies, misunderstandings and distractions. Focus on what you love. Collaborate for shared priorities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stay flexible. Flow around obstacles like water. Keep a positive attitude. Prioritize health, work and vitality. Let go of preconceptions. Get your heart pumping.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Jump hurdles and sidestep barriers to creativity, romance and fun. Avoid risk, arguments or hassle. Keep an easygoing attitude. Go for long-term objectives.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider and plan domestic renovations before impulsively tearing things down. Misunderstandings and delays abound. Share ideas with family first. Make a long-term improvement.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity and communication challenges require adaptation. Tact and diplomacy come in handy. Edit and simplify. Focus on the heart of the matter.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Direct action for a dream, passion or ambition. Profitable opportunities could require jumping through hoops. Avoid misunderstandings. Patiently wait for developments. Beautify marketing materials.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prepare to launch a personal initiative. Avoid risky propositions. Ignore criticism for now. Don’t share unfinished work. Edit and polish. Develop skills, talents and passions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find a private place for productivity. Avoid noise, crowds or chaos. Postpone discussions or travel. Revise plans and true them to your heart’s compass.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for common gain. Show your philosophical side in public. Clarify misunderstandings. Others appreciate your support and leadership. Someone teaches you new tricks. Prioritize teamwork.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
