Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/22/22). Partnership is your special magic this year. Develop arts, skills and passions with dedicated practice. A creative triumph this autumn leads to winter travel or study plan changes. Catch springtime prosperity in family baskets, before summer communications require diplomacy and tact. Love bonds you together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The next month is about partnership, delegation, and collaboration, with the Sun in Libra. Grow your enterprise together. Share the load. Romance arises naturally.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work seems energized. Enjoy a busy and creative phase this month under the Libra Sun. Practice growing your physical health, fitness and vitality.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially creative, charming and attractive. Let your heart be your guide this month under the Libra Sun. Love makes everything better. Share generously.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Home and family take priority. Domestic projects flower under the Libra Sun for a month. Put energy into reinforcing and strengthening your household infrastructure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Brilliant ideas come naturally. Develop passion projects. Creative expression, travel and research take the spotlight this month, with the Sun in Libra. Communication blossoms.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Consider possibilities. Pursue lucrative developments this month, with the Sun in Libra. Cash flow increases with focus and attention. Nurture financial growth and expansion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your influence rises. You have the advantage this month, with the Sun in your sign. Personal growth and development blossoms. Step into greater leadership.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Begin your annual completion and reevaluation phase this month, with the Libra Sun. Get especially productive in privacy. Lay plans and groundwork to realize new possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Savor social connection this month, with the Sun in Libra. Share resources, opportunities and solutions. Participate with meetings, parties, public events and community projects.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Assume greater responsibility and leadership. Focus on advancing your career this month, with the Sun in Libra. Grow professional skills towards your passions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration allows greater freedom. Explore travel or educational destinations, with the Sun in Libra this month. Develop a fascinating investigation. Make long-distance connections.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Increase shared financial security with steady efforts. This month could get especially lucrative, with the Sun in Libra. Grow family savings for the future.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
