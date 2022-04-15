Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/16/22). Expand social networks this year. Collaborate steadily with powerful teams for maximum results. Extra spring silver comes in handy with summertime family expenses. Shared ventures hit pay dirt this autumn, providing support with your winter finances. Share laughter, love and purpose with friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adjust to changes. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Nurture yourself to increase strength and vitality.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation after the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write and share.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review priorities privately. This Libra Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make a professional change under this Full Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next few weeks.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Collaborate to benefit family finances after tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.