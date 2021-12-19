Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/20/21). Benefit from communication this year. Write, edit and refine with steady discipline for stellar results. You’re the star this winter, sparking extra springtime energy. Prioritizing reflection and nostalgia as you shift directions this summer leads to a purposeful autumn for dreams realized. Share, network and connect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic dreams can come true. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Change comes through communication. If you want different results, say something different.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Brilliant ideas abound. Secrets can get revealed. Gossip comes back to bite you. Check data carefully. Don’t take on more than you can manage.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Ask for more and get it. Let others know what you want and your chances of getting it increase. Discuss dreams and ambitions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A personal dream seems within reach. Discuss it with experienced friends. Solutions arise in communication. Imagine perfection, and keep learning. You’ve got this.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find a private spot to plot and scheme. An old dream inspires again. A door that was shut now opens. Take advantage of favorable conditions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Unexpected opportunities for fun could arise. Friends help you make a valuable connection. Grab a lucky break. Discuss plans and discover solutions in conversation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Follow a professional hunch. A brilliant idea could get profitable. Imaginative strategies can get extra benefits. Discipline is required. Careful efforts don’t need redoing.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss educational goals, ambitions and dreams. New opportunities reveal another path. Confer with family and trusted allies. Solve a puzzle for extra reward.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Develop new revenue with your partner. The impossible seems accessible. Innovation pays well. Replenish reserves. Savings grow in value. Pennies saved are pennies earned.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Maintain open lines of communication with your partner. Discuss dreams, possibilities and potential. Creative ideas can flower. Reconnect on a deeper level. Build together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get help building a dream. Practice for optimal physical performance. Listen to intuition and advice from experienced friends. Crazy ideas can actually work.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially charming and persuasive. Invent possibilities with someone attractive. Share wishes, dreams and desires. Listen and learn something new. Romance sparks in conversation.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.