Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/09/22). Unite and connect to grow stronger this year. Career successes abound with faithful discipline. Reaching an important milestone this spring leads to a summertime collaborative redirection. Romantic partnership deepens next autumn, supporting around a personal winter challenge. All for one, and one for all.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take extra care with communications, with Gemini Mercury stationing Retrograde for three weeks. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Launch creative projects later. Plan and prepare.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor cash flow. Allow extra time for travel, transport, payments and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers. Review financial records and budgets.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences, before speaking with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Review what works and doesn’t. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications carefully.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine plans. Anticipate mechanical or digital delays or breakdowns. Review lessons from the past. Private rituals soothe.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Team practice makes perfect over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus. Repeat the message.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Backup hard drives and archives.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make educational plans and itineraries, with Mercury retrograde over three weeks. Expect travel delays. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider financial strategies with your partner to secure what you’ve gained. Review statements and accounts for errors over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Develop shared goals. Support each other. Resolve misunderstandings with your partner, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Adapt around barriers. Regroup and go again.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to finish faster.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor, and reconnect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review papers, photos and possessions. Clean, sort and organize at home over, with Mercury retrograde. Maintain equipment and backup files. Revise and repair household infrastructure.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.