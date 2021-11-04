Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/05/21). Domesticity inspires your next year. Family bonds and household renovations grow with steady practice. Solve a puzzle with your partner this autumn, before a rich winter harvest provides bounty. Giving in to romance next spring motivates summertime epiphanies. Love inspires creativity at home.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take on more responsibility to profit over the next three weeks, with Venus in Capricorn. Watch for lucrative career advances. Assume authority and shine.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Venus entering Capricorn for the next three weeks favors investigation and exploration. Follow curious and fascinating subjects. Class convenes. Study what you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — It’s easier to save. Shared finances can especially grow, with Venus in Capricorn. Discover profitable collaboration. Pull in a fruitful harvest together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Compromise comes easier over the next three weeks. Partnerships flower, with Venus in Capricorn. Share love, fun and romance. Energy lights up your collaboration.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Workouts energize and strengthen you. Your work is in demand for several weeks, with Venus in Capricorn. Have fun and move.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative inspiration sings to you. Listen to your muses. With Venus in Capricorn, fun, passion and romance spark easily. Artistic efforts work in your favor.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your home is your love nest. You’re more domestic, with Venus in Capricorn. Home and family take priority. Beautify living spaces. Cook and light candles.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Dig into a fascinating story, with Venus in Capricorn. Study, research and write. You’re especially brilliant, and words flow. Capture insights and share.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The next three weeks, with Venus in Capricorn, can get especially profitable. Conserve resources. Focus on making money. Stash savings. Keep in action.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Splurge on a new look or style. Over three weeks, with Venus in your sign, your luck improves. You’re irresistible. Use your charms.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Finish old jobs and consider potential, with Venus in Capricorn. Allow more time for imagination, dreaming and fantasies. Guard secrets. Nurture seeds with loving care.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy the public spotlight. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Capricorn. Group activities go well over three weeks. Social activities benefit your career.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.