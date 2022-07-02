Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/03/22). You’re a professional star this year. Disciplined collaboration grows your shared accounts. Adapt around summer changes for surging health, fitness and energy this autumn. Lay low this winter to plan for an especially social, fun and exciting springtime. Your career and status flower naturally.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stick to practical priorities with your health, fitness and work. Dreams provide insight. Avoid risky business. Listen to intuition and your own body.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on beauty, fun and love, here and now. Don’t worry about the unknown future. Avoid controversy or provocation. Nature feeds your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Clean domestic messes to restore harmony. Focus on short-term family needs. Share something delicious. Clear clutter for renewed space. A little paint works wonders.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Read, write and edit. Polish rough drafts. Issue correspondence and prepare documents. Communicate to work out practical solutions. Coordinate to share support and resources.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profitable opportunities may require making a mess. Polish marketing materials before sending. Grab a lucky break and clean up later. Make a lucrative connection.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider personal ambitions, dreams and wishes. Lead with love. Despite challenges, patiently persist. Keep a flexible attitude. Pursue a personal mission for growth and happiness.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Pause for private time. Reconnect with a dream or sacred symbol. Don't overextend. Rest and revise practical plans. Listen and observe. Wait for developments.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep your patience, especially when others don’t. Lead by quiet example. Avoid gossip or controversy. Accept advice from loved ones, friends and children.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on practical professional priorities. Patience and steady attention develop the project to make the deadline. Deliver excellent work, on budget and on time.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study the options. Revise the itinerary when necessary. Complications or extra expenses could alter your plans. Research for cost effective solutions. Find an improvement.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Keep your patience with your partner, especially about money. Listen to intuition. Invest for the future. Maintain a positive balance. Contribute for steady growth.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share support around a challenge. Resolve a stuck situation. Extra patience is useful. Clean a mess with your partner. You’re building for the future.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.