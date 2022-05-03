Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/04/22). Friends have the answers this year. Grow professionally with discipline, determination and consistent practices. Springtime brings blossoming personal insights, useful with summer partnership redirections. Weave your hearts together this autumn for shared winter growth despite a challenge. Network and connect for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Do the homework before launching. Research predictable outcomes and prepare. Prioritize practicalities. Monitor conditions for best advantage to catch a rising wave.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A push now could get lucrative. Consider words and follow rules carefully. Sidestep obstacles and slow for traffic. Watch for a golden opportunity.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Strategically navigate a tricky situation. Wait for the right moment to launch a personal project. Accuracy matters.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Savor your private sanctuary. Clean and organize. Review plans and assess conditions. Consider all possibilities. Make preparations to realize a dream, step by step.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Contribute to a shared cause. Monitor social media or news feeds to discover a favorable opportunity. Wait for the right conditions to launch.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reinforce basic structures with a professional project before submitting. Thorough preparation increases profitability. Take advantage of a lucky break. You’re building for the future.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make sure you have the facts before advancing. Solve a complicated puzzle for the key to unlock the next level of your educational exploration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A lack of funds would threaten your plans. Don’t make expensive promises. Invest in workplace efficiency. Patiently follow your budget. Collaborate for shared savings.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Avoid antagonizing your partner. Keep bargains and promises. You’re building something valuable together. Don’t risk wasting time on silly arguments. Compassion and patience pay off.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The pace is picking up. Avoid distractions, pitfalls and accidents. Prioritize your work, health and vitality. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A romantic dream appears within reach, despite distractions and obstacles. Connect to solve a puzzle. Get creative with a collaborative project. Grab a lucky chance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Pour love into your home. Make a change you’ve been wanting. Repair or upgrade support structures. A domestic dream can come true with elbow grease.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.