Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/24/21). Savor this abundant year. Steady efforts and practices add up in a satisfying way. Winter sparkles with epiphanies that set the stage for a fine spring romance. Shift directions with a group project next summer, for a shared autumn victory. Keep feeding your savings.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical efforts get positive results. Favorable conditions ease your healthy routines. Keep your objectives in mind. Energize your actions, fitness and work.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romance is a distinct possibility. Unexpected sweetness flavors the day. Express your creativity, passion and love. Let others know how grateful you are.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic decoration, creativity and artistry flowers. Play with colors, flavors and presentation. Candlelight favors everyone. Share some family fun, treats and delicious connection.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study the situation. Things are starting to make sense. Listen and learn. Brilliant ideas deserve investigation. Profit from creative communications. Write your story.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can get what you need. Balance expenses and income for positive cash flow. Replenish reserves. Avoid overconsumption or waste. Keep things simple.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover an unexpected personal bonus. Advance a passion project with favorable conditions. Create harmony where none existed. Make a loving connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Avoid travel if you can. Complete last-minute projects. You’re especially productive behind closed doors. Invest in efficiency. Make an amazing discovery. Enjoy some soul food.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Social connections light you up. Enjoy a delightful party phase. Loved ones share brilliant ideas. Rediscover your family, kin and community. Receive an unexpected bonus.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your professional status flowers. An unexpected opportunity appears. Take advantage of great conditions to advance your project. Share appreciation with your team.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Widen your horizons. Make a delightful long-distance connection. Abandon expectations, stay flexible and enjoy yourself. Learn new tricks. Make an amazing discovery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Align with your partner on expenditures. Discover lucrative opportunities. Collaborate for shared gain. Take advantage of unexpected opportunities. Make sure you’re on the same page.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Let your partner know how you feel. Share support and enjoy sweet moments together. Listen and learn something new. Express your gratitude.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.