Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/13/21). Investigation and study reveal valuable solutions this year. Educational adventures fulfill dreams with consistent efforts. Summer brings renewed confidence and personal power that develops into an introspective, transitional autumn. Winter collaboration deepens bonds before springtime creativity inspires plans. Discover unexpected treasure.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Go for short-term fun over long-term aspirations, for now. Choose substance over symbolism. Resist the urge to splurge. Don’t fund fantasies. Relax and play.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clean house and make positive changes. Make repairs and upgrades. Act quickly without reckless expense. Costs may be higher than planned. Nurture family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get busy writing. Connect and communicate urgent messages. You can profit from a dreamer’s vision. Verify the investment of time and money before committing.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your actions can get especially profitable. Stick to basics. Reinforce structural foundational elements. Verify facts that don’t fit. Avoid scams. Take the higher road.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially empowered, charismatic and energized. Avoid impulsive moves. Consider all options and choose carefully. An illusion could shatter. Go for practical priorities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take care of yourself. Make time for quiet pursuits like organization and planning. Focus on practicalities rather than fantasies. Handle basic priorities and rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Develop your team strategy. Keep it respectful, even when passions get stirred. Keep things practical. There’s no need to overspend. Simplify and refine.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional matters take priority. A rush job could preempt scheduled programming. Avoid controversy or jealousies. Work quickly and carefully. Focus on basics. Prioritize efficiency.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Expand your investigation, while respecting limitations and boundaries. Avoid gossip and distractions. Take simple, practical steps, one at a time. Stick to the basics.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor practical financial details. Work with your partner to ensure positive cash flow. Avoid impulsive expenses, despite temptation. Hold onto what you have.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate for shared ease. Strategize to work out who does what. Avoid argument or irritation. Share respect, patience and understanding. Prioritize basics. Play your part.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Demand for your attention rises. Keep practical priorities. Postpone what you can. Handle one task at a time for excellent service. Physical action gets results.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.