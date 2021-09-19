Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/20/21). Luck follows your health and physical labors this year. Practice with steady discipline for growing ease and strength. Summer’s professional blossoming energizes an autumn research redirection. Winter sparkles with domestic delights, before you’re called to explore new frontiers next spring. Take action from your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review priorities privately. The Pisces Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — One door closes and another opens. Adapt with community and team changes over a few weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Begin a new social Full Moon phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make a professional change with this Full Pisces Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts for the next few weeks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adjust to changes. Reach a turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Reduce poisons and toxins. Increase strength and vitality.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Write and share.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.