Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/17/21). Professional status, influence and rewards rise this year. Backstage efforts allow seemingly effortless performance. Untangle springtime twists with shared finances and boost your own summer cash flow. Releasing worn-out self-doubts next winter energizes rising balances in joint accounts. Love is the magic ingredient.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative change is possible. Step up to the next level in the game. Impress your friends and family. Practice your arts and passions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make domestic repairs. Sort and organize. Search for treasure at home. Take care of family heirlooms. Share old stories and nostalgia. Prioritize practicalities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor the latest with your networks. Share the news. Provide facts and data. Check sources carefully. The truth gets revealed. Don’t react blindly. Disagree respectfully.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Accept a potentially lucrative challenge. Reinforce foundational elements. Confirm intuition with hard data. Prioritize practical plans. Be careful and thorough to advance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt personal plans around an unexpected obstacle. Nurture yourself first. Recharge batteries. Strengthen infrastructures. Communication opens doors. Connect with your networks for solutions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Lay low and take it easy. Enjoy the privacy of your sanctuary. Avoid controversy or expense. Look back for insight on the road ahead.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on a team challenge. Distractions abound; keep your promises and agreements. Avoid controversy. Investigate all options before choosing. Provide leadership and support.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional obstacle requires focus. Prepare for a test. Avoid a conflict of interests. Listen to considerations and adapt course. Strengthen basic foundations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Explore and investigate. Discover curiosities and delights. Stay practical. Indulge a passionate whim or fascination. Follow an interesting thread to a deeper understanding.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Manage the practical details. Do the paperwork and jump hoops, if needed. Maintain positive cash flow with shared accounts. Find a workaround with a challenge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work closely with your partner. Keep your patience. Stick to basics. Don’t worry about money but don’t spend much either. Communicate and connect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Slow down to finish faster. Navigate tricky passages with focus and practice. Take extra care with sharp objects. Admit impracticalities. Modify and adapt.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.