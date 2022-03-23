Tomorrow’s Birthday. (03/24/22). Friends are your special magic this year. Collaborative efforts lead to satisfying wins with disciplined coordination. Bag windfall apples this spring, before shared accounts require summer attention. Autumn abundance overflows joint ventures, allowing a cushion for winter financial uncertainties. Social connection feeds your mind, body and spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A professional challenge has your attention. Speak with respect. All is not as it appears. Angels guide your actions. Stay flexible. Take the high road.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Revise the itinerary as needed. An obstacle could block your educational objective. Emotions prevail where logic fails. You’re on the right path. Listen and observe.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss shared finances. Don’t make any important moves until conditions appear favorable. Study the situation and revise budgets to suit. Take charge for desired results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Negotiate to refine the plan. Don’t worry if you don’t know how. Collaborate to figure it out. Practice before you launch. Learn new tricks together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices despite a busy schedule. Don’t pressure yourself, though. Avoid risky moves or unstable terrain. Keep advancing, one step at a time.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen to your heart. Share emotional support around recent changes. Don’t get pushy. Avoid irritating someone’s sensitivities. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Music soothes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domestic repairs could interrupt your schedule. Fix something before it gets worse. Home and family take priority. Adapt to provide what’s needed in the moment.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find clever solutions to a challenging puzzle. Reach out for another view. Discover great ideas through your social networks. Share solutions and opportunities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow the money. Don’t get pushy. Adapt around market changes. Provide valuable goods and services. Exchange, trade and barter. Keep things elegantly simple.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take charge. Gentle pressure works better than force. Listen powerfully. Carefully consider what you discover. Avoid automatic reactions. Provide leadership with a challenge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Imagine the possibilities. Old assumptions get challenged. Consider a situation from multiple perspectives. Adjust plans around changes. Figure out how to get farther.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rely on your friends and teammates. Wait for an obstacle to resolve before pushing ahead. Support each other with a group challenge. Discuss potential solutions.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.