Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/18/21). Make valuable connections this year. Disciplined efforts realize creative dreams. Winter gifts include personal glory, energizing your health, work and physical fitness next spring. A restful summer supports you around a change, inspiring renewed autumn hope, faith and purpose. Speak for a passionate cause.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week Full Moon phase dawns in communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write and share.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review priorities privately. The Gemini Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a professional change with this Full Gemini Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts for the next few weeks.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to benefit family finances after tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adjust to changes. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Nurture yourself. Increase strength and vitality.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation after the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.