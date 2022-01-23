Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/24/22). You’re especially fortunate, powerful and confident this year. Make dreams come true with steady discipline. Enjoy winter fun with friends before drawing into a sweet domestic springtime. Summer changes affect your profession, redirecting you for an autumn career surge. Step to the next level.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Advance professionally over the next six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn. Energize your career with fresh purpose and your status and influence rises.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen and learn. Exploration and adventure call to you, with Mars in Capricorn over about six weeks. Investigate interesting opportunities. Research an intriguing possibility.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize a collaborative venture for shared gain. Generate profits together, with Mars in Capricorn. Revise budgets. File applications and documents. Grow account balances.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A partnership grows especially powerful and beneficial over the next six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn. Share the load and pull together. Collaboration flowers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus energy on excellence. Release stress through good food, rest and exercise. Develop high physical performance over six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun! Enjoy your favorite people, places and activities. Take action for love, with Mars in Capricorn. Deeds speak louder than words.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Put physical energy into home renovation, with Mars in Capricorn. Improve your living conditions. Nurture family. Cooking projects delight. Enjoy the fruits of your labor.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Write your story. Mars entering Capricorn for the next six weeks energizes your creativity and communication skills. Record notes. Edit and polish before publishing.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The next six weeks could get profitable, with Mars in Capricorn. Dedicate action to making money. It’s easy to spend. Self-esteem grows with your savings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Personal power and confidence grow, with Mars in your sign. Develop talents and add new skills over six weeks. Passion inspires you into action.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Withdraw into your sanctuary for peaceful productivity. Cleaning and organizing projects satisfy, especially with Mars in Capricorn for six weeks. Imagine the possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand social connections. Help your team make important discoveries over six weeks, with Mars in Capricorn. Collaborate for common gain. Together, anything’s possible.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.