Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/24/22). Studies and educational investigations thrive this year. Shared support and collaboration with your partner deepens bonds. Summer brings a romantic twist, before love triumphs again this autumn. Resolving a team breakdown next winter leads to springtime professional breakthroughs. Explore new possibilities, ideas and potential.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Write your story. Disciplined efforts bear fruit. Don’t rely on luck. Put in the work to craft, edit and hone your vision into distilled perfection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stay in action to generate positive cash flow. Adapt around a shortfall or delay. Postpone expenses as needed. Discipline with words and action pays.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Wear confidence like a cape. Dress for success. Inspire, rather than demand. Advance a cause close to your heart. Lead by example. Invite participation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get quiet enough to hear your own thoughts. Peaceful settings and privacy relax your spirit. Creative ideas and imaginative possibilities spark. Organize your plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends around a challenge. Share the story. Invite participation and contribution to advance the cause. Don’t rely on luck. Put in the work.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional opportunities surround you. Responsibilities could seem overwhelming. Take a deep breath, and advance one step at a time. Social events benefit your career.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adventure beckons. Get expert feedback. Study possibilities before advancing. You can be very grumpy if you don't get some down time. Organize carefully.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Provide a stabilizing influence. It’s time, not money, your sweetheart needs. Stay on the practical road, nonetheless. Talk about plans for the future.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration produces great results. An improvement may make a mess. Patiently persist. Discuss how you want things to be. Align forces for common gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discipline with healthy physical practices builds muscle. Guard special time for yourself. Recharge with exercise, nature, music, art and good food. Step lively.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover a romantic opportunity. Friends help you make a connection. Listen to someone interesting. Relax and get playful. Have fun with someone sweet.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Research options for a domestic project. Prioritize practical family support systems. Make repairs and upgrades. Savor the newly cleaned room. Feed all worker bees.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
