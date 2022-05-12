Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/13/22). Dreams can come true this year. Career opportunities flower with persistence, patience and disciplined efforts. Personal breakthroughs illuminate this spring, before summer challenges require collaboration. Partnership flowers this autumn, inspiring a personal change next winter. Plan the steps for natural progression to realize your vision.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Clean messes and clear the space with your partner. Remove irritants like dirty dishes or laundry. Focus on here and now. Share something delicious.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Slow to avoid hidden dangers. Maintain your workout and healthy eating routines. Focus on basic moves, rather than the tricky stuff. Nurture wellness.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Support someone you love through a transition. Compassion and empathy grow your own heart stronger. And it’s contagious. What you give comes back to you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a domestic change you’ve been wanting. It may take a mess to make a lasting improvement. Paint provides an inexpensive brightening. Beautify your rooms.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can see what doesn’t work with a creative project. Edit and revise. Underline fundamental elements. Organize and clarify. Polish with illustration and design.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor cash flow to maintain consistency and meet the budget. Adapt around an unplanned expense by shifting priorities. Prioritize basics and postpone the rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pay extra attention to yourself. Eat, dress and rest well. Reconsider the direction to take. Choose upon reflection. Make a positive change.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reflect upon the incredible changes going on all around. Give thanks for what you’ve got. Support and be supported with transitions. Make a spiritual connection.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Connect and listen. Support friends adapting to loss or changes. Lean on others with your own challenges. Share the load and the rewards. Nurture hearts.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take one step at a time with a professional challenge. Ignore the big picture. Focus on one task and then the next. You’ve got this.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Rest and study. Research and investigate. As your productivity rises, so does your heart and spirit. Recharge and do the homework. Explore possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to adapt around a shared financial challenge. Shift the budget for new priorities. Disciplined efforts get satisfying results. Focus on short-term necessities.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.