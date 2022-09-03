Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/04/22). Shared ventures prosper this year. Grow stronger with steady steps and routines. Family love fills your home this autumn, before adjusting around professional changes this winter. Discoveries from spring adventures, research and investigations motivate summer domestic changes. Together, your touch is golden.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep your exploration practical. Take the next logical step. Ignore a mirage or illusion, no matter how distracting. Watch the road ahead to adapt.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review reserves for your joint venture. Ignore get-rich-quick promises. Illusions, cons, tricks and lies abound. Take the stable, steady route. Together, contribute to growth.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Shared dreams could seem distant or shrouded in uncertainty. Don't worry about that. Support each other. Connect at a deeper level, over something fun.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Stick to practiced routines. Monitor conditions for changes. Avoid impulsive moves, distractions or illusions. Prioritize health, energy and fitness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Fun and romance are on the menu. Avoid fantastical options and stick to reliable favorites. Illusions dissipate. Simplify plans and expectations. Enjoy delicious connections.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home comforts entice. Don’t impulsively launch domestic projects you can't finish, or risk a lingering mess. Organize and plan. Reduce fantasies into realistic options.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus to manage deadlines. Choose your words carefully. Don't let your imagination run away with you. Reinforce basic elements and structures. Keep things simple.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Manage finances to adapt around uncertain conditions. Cut the frills. Don’t try to impress anyone. Go for reliable functionality and save. Keep a positive balance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Listen to your heart. Intuition dissipates. Go for practical personal priorities. A dream may seem stuck. Consider what you love doing. Amplify that.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find a place where you can think in peace. Avoid noise, crowds or chaos. Stick with basic priorities. Review plans. Adapt for new conditions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take practical actions to advance a team goal. Avoid controversy or gossip. Meetings could conflict with family time. Assumptions get challenged. Check your work.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Distractions and illusions abound. Focus on the job at hand. Professional deadlines could seem imminent. Avoid online temptations. Prioritize one task at a time.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
