Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/11/22). Partnership attracts luck this year. Follow passion with persistent action to win. Creative expression scores rave reviews this autumn, leading to new winter travel and study directions. Springtime fills your shared financial accounts, before changes motivate another creative direction next summer. Love inspires your collaboration.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover money in unexpected places. Creativity gets lucrative. Put in disciplined efforts behind the scenes. Cut waste or fluff. Keep costs down. Get imaginative.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stay practical in pursuit of personal dreams. Harness confidence and charisma to advance a passion project. Avoid distractions. You're making a good impression.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Avoid crowds, noise or chaos. Adapt with unexpected news. Focus on practical plans and priorities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Unscheduled social connections could lead in interesting directions. Coordination and teamwork can solve a tricky challenge. Patience and diplomacy make a difference. Breathe deeply.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on a professional challenge. Creativity reveals solutions in unlikely places. Don't divulge a secret source. Plan, prepare and coordinate for success.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Classes, seminars and workshops reveal valuable solutions and ideas. Your studies could shift directions. Focus on practical priorities. Make your deadlines and goals.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss and align on financial plans. Simplify expenses to prioritize basics. Gentle persuasion works better than force. Coordinate and collaborate to stretch around a challenge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Negotiate and compromise with your partner. Support each other around an obstacle. Focus on shared commitments. Handle the basics and celebrate later. Coordinate tasks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Practice your moves. Repeat basics. Adapt around a challenge. Save tricky stuff for later. Disciplined efforts build the strength, endurance and skills to realize dreams.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep practicing to improve skills and ease; especially in matters of the heart. Develop your passion. Luck follows initiative, but later. For now, build skills.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy domestic comforts. Home renovation dreams could seem distant or unattainable. Consistent efforts pay off. Prioritize family needs. Nurture your crew with something delicious.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your story may take an unexpected direction. Adapt around unscheduled news. Craft an articulate response. Check with connected friends. Practice diplomacy and tact.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
