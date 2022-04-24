Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/25/22). Professional expansion flowers this year. Determination and persistence build your great portfolio. You’re especially beautiful, talented and charismatic this spring, before summer changes redirect a collaboration. Discovering new or renewed partnership and romance next autumn inspire personal changes next winter. Develop exciting career opportunities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rest and relax. You’re especially imaginative and creative. Plan and envision. Determine the steps, supplies and logistics to realize a dream. Make preparations.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with your people. Unexpected lucky opportunities arise in conversation. Let others know what you’re up to. Share resources, experiences and laughter.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Professional dreams seem within reach. Take advantage of lucky conditions to push ahead. Put your heart into your work. Your influence is on the rise.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adventure calls you outside. Investigate intriguing possibilities. An educational opportunity is worth developing. Widen your exploration with dreamy conditions. Grab a lucky break.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on practical details. Collaborate to grow shared assets and securities. Strategize and coordinate tasks. Manage taxes, insurance or legal matters. Profits are available.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Work with a talented partner to advance a shared dream. Take advantage of lucky conditions. Collaborate on a matter of the heart. Romance can flower.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Keep practicing your moves. Dreams seem within reach. Physical actions go farther than expected. Aim for optimal performance. Express your heart in your work.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax with someone charming. Imagine dreams come true. What would it take? Get playful and have fun. Advance a passion project. Discuss options and possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on domestic harmony. Take advantage of favorable conditions to make a change. Clean and beautify your spaces. Love is the bottom line.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially clever and creative. Write, sketch and elaborate your vision. An artistic dream seems within reach. Network and connect. Grab a lucky opportunity.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Catch a profitable surge. A dreamy situation can develop. Luck follows your own initiative. Imagine success and go for it. Buy, sell and negotiate terms.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. Try a new direction. Pursue a fascinating passion or dream. Ask for what you want. Use your persuasive charms.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.