Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/17/22). Grow with help from friends this year. Advance educational explorations with steady actions. Make summer changes for work and health that energize your physical performance this autumn. Reflect, review and imagine this winter. Plan exciting social events for next spring. Community efforts win big prizes.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Friends can be a big help. Share support with a challenge and deepen bonds. Action gets satisfying results. Pull together. Others give you a boost.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Provide leadership to navigate a professional change. Clean messes and organize files. Quick action gets satisfying results. Draw upon hidden resources. Forge ahead.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stick to familiar routes and routines. Move quickly to maintain your advantage. Your investigation reveals hidden truths. Don’t react without thinking. Respond after study.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Changes necessitate budget revision. Discuss logistics, coordinate tasks and collaborate with your partner. Don’t forget an important job. Confirm intuition with data. Coordinate together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Navigate a challenging situation with help from a partner. Support each other to weather a surprise. Quick action gets results. Get farther, faster together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Raise the level of your physical performance. Practice basic moves before getting more complicated. Do the homework. Learn from experts. You're growing stronger.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Celebrate with dear people. Relax and have fun together. Don’t forget a necessary chore. Enjoy creativity, beauty, children and pets. Take action for love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss domestic matters with housemates and family. Adapt with a change. Clean messes and coordinate solutions. Produce amazing results with soap, water and elbow grease.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially clever. Communicate your way around an unexpected challenge. Listen to all considerations. Anticipate changes. Monitor the news. Write, edit and publish.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Wheel and deal. Strike up an excellent bargain. Buy, sell and barter. Get terms in writing. Stick to practical financial priorities. Confirm intentions with cash.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Wear your power and confidence like a magic cloak. A new style or haircut polishes your presentation. Pamper yourself. Dress for the role you want.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Meditate on a puzzle privately. It's not a good time to gamble. Don't worry about money or spend much either. Focus to beat a deadline.
