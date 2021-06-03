Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/04/21). Investigate and explore new ideas this year. Coordinated exploration reveals satisfying discoveries. A personal passion project flowers this summer, before autumn changes and transitions redirect your path. Taking your collaboration to the next level this winter leads to a springtime renaissance. Broaden your horizons.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can advance a personal project by leaps and bounds. Follow rules precisely. Talk about the results you’d love. Align efforts to make it happen.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Intellect and intuition agree. A difficult situation makes you stronger. Don’t show your hand. Strategize and plan privately. Productivity backstage enables later ease.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take responsibility with a group project to generate the results you intend. Fulfilling your role, large or small, contributes to victory. Teamwork leads to satisfaction.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your professional status is on the rise. Set a juicy goal and go. You can get what you need. Balance creativity with efficiency.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Extend your area of influence. Widen horizons. Friends help you advance. Study options and plot your course. Consider ideas from another perspective. Investigate possibilities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Invest in home and family. Find creative ways to save resources and reduce waste. Tend your garden carefully. Improve your process and increase your yield.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration flourishes. Disciplined coordination can reap outsized rewards. Handle backstage preparations and do the work nobody sees. Support each other for satisfying accomplishments.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on physical performance. Keep refining your technique and form. Steady practices build energy and grow health. Take one step at a time.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Conditions favor fun, laughter and romance. Play the game to win. Put your heart into your efforts. Practice your artistry, passions and talents.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get cozy and comfortable. Enjoy domestic arts, decoration and renovation. Consider color, lighting and texture. Research options carefully. Share something delicious with family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Diplomacy gets farther than snark. The pen is mightier than the sword. Carefully consider words before publishing. Keep your objective in mind.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Disciplined efforts build solid foundations for lucrative ventures. Pay attention to the bottom line. Monitor budgets as you negotiate terms and conditions. Generate profits.
