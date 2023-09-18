Tomorrow’s Birthday (09/19/23). Explore new terrain this year. Steady coordination deepens your partnership. Rake in abundant autumn profits before reorienting winter studies or travels. Finding income sources in a new direction this spring leads to a lucrative summer for joint ventures. Discover unimagined wonders and practical solutions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is an 8 — Unexpected financial changes require disciplined attention. Discuss shared finances and strategize to sock away provisions for the future. Plan, coordinate and build together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is a 9 — Wait for better conditions to advance. Partnership is key. Coordinate efforts. Align strategies and schedules. Stay flexible to navigate barriers. Share love and support.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is a 9 — Consider fitness options, goals and potential solutions. Impulsive moves could get expensive. Keep doing what’s working. Prioritize health and energy. Stick to reliable routines.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is an 8 — An interruption could disrupt the fun. Don’t pursue a fantasy. Stick with practical options. You can see what’s important. Savor simple, inexpensive pleasures.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on domestic priorities. Slow to avoid breakage. Make a home repair before something breaks, especially where water is concerned. Keep systems flowing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep your cool and help others do the same. Ignore distractions. Repeat your message until it gets through. Refine for simplicity and ease.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is a 9 — Review accounts. Stick to practical priorities. The trick is to spend less than you bring in. One satisfied client leads to another. Provide excellence.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is a 9 — Illusions could cloud your view. You’re gaining influence, despite self-doubt and obstacles. Adapt and learn. Take practical steps. You can realize a dream.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is a 7 — Pause for reflection. Things may not go as planned. There’s light at the end of the tunnel. In the meantime, savor the darkness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is an 8 — Patience comes in handy, especially on committees, groups and teams. Review budgets. Figure costs in advance. Don’t get pushy. Stick to practical priorities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional project could face obstacles or delays. Sort fact from fiction. Don’t rely on guesstimates. Adapt around changes. Integrity provides workability. Reinforce foundations.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is a 9 — Adapt your exploration around a mirage. Wait for better conditions to launch. Follow new clues without losing sight of basic elements. Expand your research.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone