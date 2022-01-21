Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/22/22). You’re growing stronger this year. Steady self-discipline leads to personal accomplishments. Socializing, parties and fun brighten the winter, before springtime draws you into home and family blossoming. Adapt around summer professional changes for an exciting career boost next autumn. Aim for the stars.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Secrets get revealed. It’s better to show your cards, especially with your partner. Communication opens new doors. Teach and learn. Use your charms.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — It could get busy. Exercise energizes you; avoid dropping it out. Physical action gets results. Nurture your health and wellness. Discuss tips, techniques and practices.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate. Share creative ideas and possibilities. Follow words with action, and now you’re cooking. Improvise as you go. Develop thoughts into beautiful deliciousness.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domestic improvements satisfy a craving. Talk about the possibilities with your household. Coordinate and choose between options. Reward helpers with savory treats. Enjoy the results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Express your views and discoveries. Read, write and edit. Communication channels are wide open. Share, post, record and broadcast.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express inspiring possibilities. Put together profitable deals. Sign contracts and agreements. Ask for resources and find them. Disciplined efforts grow sweet fruit.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Talk about personal dreams, ambitions and desires with people you love and admire. What do you want for yourself and others? Reaffirm a powerful possibility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Peaceful privacy encourages your creative muses to serenade. Follow curiosities and discover hidden inspiration. Imagine the possibilities. Plot your course with renewed purpose.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect with friends, teammates and colleagues. Tap into a larger conversation. Share ideas, resources and information. Pull together for a shared gain. Do your part.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional correspondence and communication flows at high velocity. Trust, but verify. Discuss developments. Advance projects to fruition. Encourage each other to high performance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore the wide outdoors. Communication, traffic and transportation channels flow more freely. Studies leap ahead with hands-on experience. Talk about a fascinating subject.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss finances and align on investments and purchases. Support each other with steady contribution. Share the load. Invent possibilities and develop them together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.