Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/31/21). Savor domestic joys this year. Renovate and beautify with organization and steady discipline. Making a shift in partnership this autumn leads to new winter profits. Connect with your partner at a deeper level next spring, before personal victories inspire next summer. Prioritize home and family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Others give you a boost. Secure the ground taken. The tide is in your favor. Keep practicing your moves. Use intuition with timing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romance blossoms, especially with a little push. Children share their wisdom. Integrate someone new into the clan. Quick action gets rewarded. Consider outrageous requests.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re energized to beautify your space. Raise the curb appeal with sweat equity. Nurture your family, pets and garden. Clear clutter. Set the stage for fun.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Words fly from your fingers or lips. Your communication skills are energized. Share your discoveries with a widening circle. Network and chat. Write your masterpiece.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make an excellent deal. Set financial goals and exceed them. Extra expenses could arise. Energize your positive balance for long-term growth. Count your blessings.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creative muses sing to you. You’re especially inventive. Imagine how you’d like a personal matter to develop. The energy is rising. Grab a lucky break.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax between assignments. Favor privacy over publicity. Organize and plan behind closed doors. Dream up an inspiring idea. Imagine and envision the possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your team lands upon a stroke of genius. You’re smarter together. Apply your hive mind to a tricky situation. Make an unexpected connection.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your creative problem-solving ability is valuable to others. You’re especially productive. Only accept a challenge if it pays well. Gain more than expected.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relish the excitement of something new. Ask probing questions. Take classes to achieve mastery. A moment of sheer brilliance solves a problem. News travels fast!
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Coordinate to raise funding for shared accounts. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Grab an opportunity and run with it. Share the load and the rewards.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun with your partner. Accept a creative challenge. Listen to intuition. Discover the perfect situation. Dance into some romance. Love finds a way.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.