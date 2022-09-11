Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/12/22). Expand shared resources this year. Grow stronger with steady health and fitness practices. Autumn gatherings fill your home with love before a professional transformation next winter. Discover valuable ideas and solutions next spring, before tackling summer domestic renovation. You’re building for your family’s future.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize personal matters. Ignore future worries. Focus on here and now. Difficult situations make you stronger. Pamper yourself with truth, goodness and beauty.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Peaceful solitude calms and soothes. Prioritize basic responsibilities and postpone what you can. Extra rest, planning and organization energizes you. Savor here and now.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork allows everything to get done with minimal fuss. Many hands make light work. Pull together with the heavy lifting. Share the rewards.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take care of business. Advance professionally one step and project at a time. Don't worry about the future. Focus on here and now.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Seminars, classes and workshops open new doors. Learn from a master. Observe, listen and take note. Indulge your curiosity. Ask questions. Pay close attention.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to grow shared financial strength. Focus on short-term objectives. Ignore future worries for now. Determine what's needed. Coordinate plans and take action.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Reinforce basic structures with your partner. Have patience with roadblocks or delays. Remember fundamental shared connections, interests and passions. Learn from each other.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get practical advice with health and work plans. Collaborate with coaches, doctors or mentors. Take practical actions to adapt around a challenge. Rest well.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Love is the answer. Patiently navigate an obstacle or challenge. New facts dispel old fears. All is not as it appears. Relax. Notice beauty.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get into a practical domestic phase. Clean messes and handle your chores. Avoid buying stuff you don't need. Reduce clutter and breathe easier.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative writing or art projects reward. Communication is key. Shape, edit and polish. Reinforce basic structures. Connect and collaborate. Diplomacy pays outsized dividends.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stay in action to generate positive cash flow despite a barrier. Connect to widen your perspective. Share advice and support. Learn valuable tricks.
