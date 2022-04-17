Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/18/22). Friends are your true wealth this year. Disciplined, coordinated collaboration wins valuable prizes. Haul in a bountiful catch this spring, and share to support joint summer finances through changes. Collaborative efforts pay next autumn, providing ease around winter financial challenges. Share the rewards.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Lay strong foundations for your exploration and then spread your wings. Your studies and research open new possibilities. Investigate new frontiers. Discover unimagined wonders.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to maintain a financial advantage. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Keep deadlines, hit your marks and replenish reserves. Together you’re a formidable team.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Luck flows through partnership and collaboration today. Provide a stabilizing influence. Team up with a genius. Discuss future options. Discover hidden benefits.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Look at practical priorities with work, health and energy. Be in the present moment. Take one step at a time. Physical action gets satisfying results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on fun, beauty and laughter. Enjoy the company of people you love. Handle homework before you go out to play. Spontaneous games spark.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home comforts draw you in. Get into domestic arts and crafts. Make repairs, upgrades and improvements. Gourmet cooking and good music blend perfectly.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Dig into a fascinating story that pulls at your heart. Make a lucky connection. Creativity blossoms. Pull one thread and discover another. Weave your magic.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Conserve resources even as you generate more. Strengthen financial foundations. Stash funds for a rainy day. Buy, sell and negotiate terms. Prioritize immediate needs.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Leadership comes naturally. Savor time for yourself. Pamper yourself with something special. Develop your personal projects and passions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Handle practical matters behind closed doors. Dream and envision perfection. Update plans for new circumstances. Put things away and clear space for what’s ahead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork can accomplish miracles. Connect and collaborate for common cause. Contribute as you can. Achieving consensus is worth the patience it costs. Enjoy your friends.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Crazy professional dreams seem possible. Polish your profiles. Update your bio. Include your best work. Lay the groundwork patiently. Persistence pays. Grab a lucky break.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.