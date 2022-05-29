Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/30/22). Expand social connection this year. Widen your educational exploration with steady discipline. Summer obstacles redirect energy toward strengthening physical and work performances for autumn excellence. A peaceful winter lets you process and plan for an exciting social springtime. Friends make the world go around.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creative projects flower. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Profit through communications for two weeks. Express, share and connect. Write your story.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in a healthy harvest. Conserve and save.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams and ambitions. Expand talents, capacities and skills over a two-week New Moon phase in your sign. Grow and shine your light.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight’s New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Educational opportunities arise after tonight’s New Moon. This two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon tonight begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.