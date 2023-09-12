Tomorrow’s Birthday (09/13/23). Fortune follows education, travel and research this year. Dedicated care deepens your partnership. Capture and conserve extra autumn resources, before a winter shift with your research. Simplify to balance budgets next spring, before shared accounts grow flush next summer. Hunt for and discover valuable solutions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is a 9 — Take regular breaks to balance health and productivity. Communicate and network for solutions and ideas. You’re growing stronger. Listen to trusted advisors.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity flowers from curiosity. New possibilities arise in commitment. Build with what you have. Together you’re stronger. Discover spontaneous fun and even romance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is a 7 — Doing chores comes easier once you start. If you’re going to procrastinate, do it on a project that will make a difference. Contact family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is an 8 — Communicate, network and connect. Creative opportunities show up all around you. Keeping to your schedule provides freedom. Write down your observations. Share your views.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is a 9 — When in doubt, review plans and budgets. Discover opportunities to bring in new profits in conversation. Network and discuss potential. You’ve got this.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow the rules, keep your promises and advance. What you have to say is important. Harness the power of your word. Make bold declarations.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is a 7 — Things may not be as they seem. Don’t jump to conclusions. Wait for developments. Take a philosophical or spiritual perspective. Listen and learn.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is an 8 — An unexpected barrier to a team goal requires adaptation. The vision you’ve been working toward appears within reach, through collaboration and communication. Have fun together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is an 8 — Forge ahead. Monitor conditions with a professional challenge. Build and grow with clear communication. Aim for and grow into the position of your dreams.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is an 8 — Your investigation could take an unexpected twist. Expect travel delays. Study and research. Discover extraordinary beauty hiding under a mundane facade. Note findings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss financial situations with partners to determine the best course of action. Communication unlocks a profitable door. Share the benefits of your joint efforts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re a powerful team. Advance your shared goals by leaps and bounds, if you can be patient with surprises. Communication and creativity win.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
