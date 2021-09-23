Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/24/21). Fortune flows through the heart this year. Build creative and romantic bonds with steady action. Navigating a shared financial transition this autumn leads to a winter surge with creativity and communications. Joint assets rise next spring, covering summer shortfalls or expenses. Dedicate yourself to love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Making money comes easier. Grab an opportunity that fits like a glove. Monitor data and budgets closely. Adapt to changes in real time. Simplify.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge. Discover a beneficial opportunity and take advantage. Provide energized leadership. You can clean up later. Invent and innovate. Push your own limitations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Slow to consider options. Check out interesting possibilities. Get promises in writing. Go for distance rather than speed. Plan carefully. Rest and recharge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A team effort could take an unexpected twist. All isn’t as it appears. Minimize risks. Offer and accept support. Strengthen foundations and structures.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Anticipate professional changes. An interesting opportunity may require making a mess. Slow to avoid mistakes. Get inventive. Take your chance when you find it.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Study and explore. Some avenues are blocked. Adapt around a challenge. Patiently navigate delays. Make a long-distance connection. Discover a brilliant yet unusual solution.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate with shared accounts to take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Resist impulsive expenses. A creative spark ignites an interesting possibility. Brainstorm and invent.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share extra patience with your partner. You may process things differently. Look for hidden opportunities with recent changes. Stay receptive and willing to compromise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize physical health, energy and fitness. Adapt routines and practices around a surprise. Slow down. Listen with an ear for hidden elements. Recharge.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax and take it easy. Romantic surprises may not be pretty. Avoid provoking upset or controversy. Focus on your own interests, passions and enthusiasms.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate with housemates to adapt with domestic changes. Make upgrades and repairs. Clean and organize. Cut clutter. A coat of paint freshens everything.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Tap into the grapevine for the latest news. Network and connect the dots. Do the research. Edit carefully before publishing. Share a scoop.
