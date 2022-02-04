Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/05/22). Dance to the beat of your own drum this year. Regular practices develop your talents, skills and capacities. Winter sparkles with social fun, before a domestic phase draws you home this spring. A summer career shift leads to a professional prize next autumn. You’re a shining star.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Disciplined efforts strengthen a personal project. Reinforce basic structures and foundations. Harmony requires effort. Prioritize practicalities. Refer to the manual when needed.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — It’s emotion versus reason and logic today. Don’t push anyone’s sensitivities. Rest and recharge. Peaceful, private surroundings allow for productive planning and organization.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Social connection could seem strained. Avoid awkward situations, jealousies or controversy. Focus on doing what you said you would for a group effort.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t advance a professional project until you’re confident that structural foundations are strong enough. Reinforce basic elements. A premature push could get expensive.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pause your exploration. Roads that appear blocked probably are. Avoid traffic. Review data, plans, options and itineraries. Find a cozy spot to enjoy the view.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Financial matters have your attention. Prioritize basic expenses. Handle administrative tasks. File papers and upload documents. Keep accounts updated to avoid upsets. Collaborate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stay receptive with your partner. Don’t get pushy. Support each other. Listen more than speaking. Do what you said you would. Clean any messes. Relax.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices and routines, despite interruptions, chaos or confusion. Stay objective in a tense situation. Meditation or a walk in nature reduces stress.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Restraint serves you well. Guard against overconsumption. Focus on simple fun. Enjoy the company of beloved people. Organize your game. Relax and prepare.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on basic domestic priorities. Cook, clean and do the laundry. Research options before purchasing upgrades. Enjoy luxurious hot water and soap. Share family favorites.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Study things from another angle. You may feel blocked with an intellectual puzzle. What to say? Don’t push. Listen to trusted editors and friends.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Do your detective work. Investigate opportunities with lucrative potential. Maintain existing promises and responsibilities. Stay in communication around financial breakdowns. Every bit counts.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.