Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/15/22). Shared resources gain value this year. Daily healthy practices grow strength, stamina and energy. Enjoy autumn’s home-cooked flavors and family fun, before resolving winter professional challenges. Broaden horizons for exciting discoveries next spring, before summer home reorganization. Coordinate and collaborate for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Dig into an intellectual or creative puzzle. Study and research for clues. Follow up brilliant ideas with action. Energize to advance by leaps and bounds.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities await your action. Reach out and grab them like ripe fruit. Energize your money making pursuits for a healthy haul. Sign contracts.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Go ahead and get assertive. Ask for what you want and get it. Advance a personal project by great strides with determination and action.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Slow to consider options. Organize plans for new conditions. You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Put things away. Prepare for what’s next.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your team comes to the rescue. Luck and good friends make a fabulous combination. Deepen connections. With shared support, your project leaps ahead.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Forge ahead with a professional project. You can take valuable ground today. Action gets positive results. Luck amplifies your own initiative. Go for it!
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your territory. Study and research lead you in new directions. Explore a passion or curiosity. Follow a fascinating thread. Learn from masters.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Together, you can find what you need. Strategize for best value. Invest in lasting quality when purchasing. Grow shared assets and savings with bold action.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration sparks and crackles. Energize your actions to power shared objectives. Action gets results. Work together for lovely benefits. Romance catches into flame.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Quicken the pace. Physical action can win powerful results. Push for high performance. Good food and rest keeps your battery charged. Get moving.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Go outside and play. Sports, games and fun recharge you. Nature feeds your spirit. Connect with someone you respect and admire at a deeper level.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take on a domestic project. Physical action gets satisfying results. Rearrange things for new conditions. A little paint works wonders. Apply elbow grease liberally.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
