Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/25/22). Enjoy your cozy cocoon this year. Put in the inner preparation for metamorphosis. Professional accomplishments add winter sparkle, generating creative springtime brainstorming, connection and buzz. Summer adventures could meet a road block, redirecting your itinerary for delightful autumn explorations. Grow, plan and recharge with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Professional doors that were previously closed can open now. Disciplined actions get outsized results. Advance your career to the next level. Your work flowers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Educational prospects brighten. Advance your exploration. Research and investigate the possibilities. A dreamy situation develops. Step toward a subject of passion. Fascinating discoveries await.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborative profits surge in. Support each other to take advantage of rising demand. Contribute for family savings. It’s all for the ones you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Together, you’re unbeatable. Link arms to advance a common passion. Take action for love and generate long-term value. Use your persuasive charms.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Start from a point of balance. Do what you love. Physical action can realize a dream. Practice for excellent performance. Express your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — It’s all for love. Express your heart to one who makes it flutter. Passion inspires actions with long-term benefits. Romantic gestures and creativity score points.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize domestic renovation plans. Resist the temptation to spend frivolously. Consider color and lighting. Mix elbow grease with love for delightful results. Share treats with family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Focus on a fascinating subject. Capture ideas into a sketchbook or laptop. Research, edit and share your views. Publish and promote.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Develop lucrative opportunities. Put love into your work and it flowers. Demand rises and new resources follow. Step up to the next level.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re growing stronger and more confident. Take leadership for a cause that moves your heart. Nurture yourself with a bubble bath and candles.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Savor silence and peaceful privacy. Rest and recharge. Imagine what could be possible. Plot the steps to realize a sweet dream. Savor your favorite rituals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends and teammates to advance a common goal. Action now can have lasting benefits. Deepen bonds and strengthen community support structures.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.