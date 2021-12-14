Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/15/21). Profit and grow through communication this year. Consistent practices develop creative ideas into reality. Smile for the cameras this winter, before fresh energy propels your springtime workouts. Adapt to summer changes that reveal exciting new autumn possibilities. Express your heart, imagination and artistry.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have faith in your own imagination. You can generate the resources that you need. Reinforce structural elements. Follow rules carefully. Grab a lucky break.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pursue personal dreams. Shift vague possibilities into clear steps and actions. Avoid assumptions or preconceptions. If at first you don’t succeed, try again.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider things from a higher perspective. Private introspection shows what’s missing or broken. Make repairs and reinforce foundational elements. Get productive backstage. Prepare and plan.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A team dream or vision inspires you. Consider the possibilities. Connect with experts and friends. An interesting opportunity arises in your social network.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Dive into a professional challenge. Build basic foundational structures. Prepare for a test. Things may not go as expected. Outsmart the competition.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Studies, classes and webinars present fascinating revelations. What you’re learning sparks a deeper interest. Explore. Develop a vague dream into a clear possibility.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patience with financial or bureaucratic tasks pays off. Manage taxes and legal affairs. Collaborate with your partner to keep accounts current. Find clever solutions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner. Encourage each other. You can realize seemingly impossible dreams together. Share the load. Provide support. Make a creative connection.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Distractions abound, and work could seem intense. Prioritize health and fitness. Maintain routines. Dreams may not match reality. Plot your course. Keep practicing.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy good company. Set aside worries. Have fun with people you love. Learn from family, especially children. Imagine a romantic dream come true.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get into a practical domestic phase. Stick close to home and conserve resources. Cook homemade treats and share with family. Clean and reorganize things.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re learning voraciously. Dig into a tricky puzzle. A vague possibility clarifies with investigation. Research and articulate your views. Share your vision.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.