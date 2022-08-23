Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/24/22). Together, you can hit the jackpot this year. Consistent practice strengthens physical skills, vitality and health. Resolve summer domestic challenges for autumn family harmony, bliss and connection. Winter career twists redirect your path before an investigation reveals buried treasure. Invest for your family’s future.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Old revolutionary ideas can spark, with Taurus Uranus stationing retrograde until Jan. 22, 2023. Finances could feel volatile. Adapt to a changing market.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover new solutions. Expect rebellious explosions, discovery and insight over the next five months, with Uranus retrograde in your sign. Look for answers.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Subconscious desires and dreams can get revealed. With Uranus retrograde for five months, energy can build to a “Eureka!” explosion. Imagine and envision possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Renew old acquaintances. Secure what you’ve acquired with Uranus retrograde for five months. Take stock of trusted alliances. Your friends are your true wealth.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Freedom urges awaken, inspiring rebellion against professional ruts or confinement. Update long-range planning over five months with Uranus retrograde. Prepare for a change.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prepare for adventures after the Winter Solstice. Bursts of innovation, invention and intuition erupt with Uranus retrograde. Old passions get rekindled. Research, exploration and discovery reveal treasure.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Events over five months, with Uranus retrograde could surprise or upset your shared financial status quo. Plan for resilience. Adapt and prepare for changes.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rebellious urges affect partnership, with Uranus retrograde for five months. Keep your word. Integrity increases freedom. Communication preempts surprises. Support each other with changes.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize healthy practices. Progress with proven methods. Surprises impact your work and energy over five months, with Uranus retrograde. Balance with rest and exercise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Savor family traditions and games, with Uranus stationing retrograde until Jan. 22, 2023. Practice what you love. Changes inspire nostalgia. Indulge romantic retrospection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Renovate or relocate? Domestic independence and nesting instincts can arise, with Uranus retrograde over five months. Plan home changes carefully. Replace what you leave behind.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Outbursts of invention, emotion, and brilliance can erupt over five months with Uranus retrograde. Make creative plans. Discuss how you’d like it to be.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
