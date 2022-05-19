Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/20/22). Grow through private productivity this year. Professional status rises with steady, disciplined participation. Springtime glory and confidence help you support your partner with a summer change. Autumn romance and creative collaboration provide comfort with winter’s personal reorientation. Prioritize private time for reflection and dreaming.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Tackle intellectual puzzles and creative projects. You’re especially brilliant, with the Sun in Gemini for the next month. Learn from experts. Connect and network.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — There’s more money coming in this month. The Gemini Sun favors profitable efforts. Put together valuable deals. Take charge for a productive harvest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Write your own itinerary. You’re especially confident and powerful for the next month. Communication opens doors. Tap into your passion, imagination and creativity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Peaceful privacy recharges you. Finish old projects, organize plans and prepare for what’s next over the next month. Nature, laughter and music revive your spirit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Friends bring fun and partnership over the next four weeks. The Sun in Gemini favors group activities, teamwork and community collaboration. Realize big dreams together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discuss career plans and ideas. Over the next month, new professional opportunities open up. Prepare your marketing materials, resumes and portfolios. Catch an exciting wave.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Seek new territory. Expand your influence, understanding and knowledge over the next month, with the Sun in Gemini. Travel beckons. Study, investigate and explore.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Imagine perfection with your partner. Your collaboration gets profitable, with the Gemini Sun this month. Figure out how to pay for new domestic possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Words come easily and creativity sparks. Romance and partnership flower over the next month, with the Sun in Gemini. Savor delicious conversations and laughter.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your work and physical moves seem energized by the Gemini Sun. Workouts build strength, endurance and muscle. Nurture your health, vitality and fitness.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize fun, romance and creativity over the next month, with the Sun in Gemini. Love inspires you into action. Enjoy the company of someone attractive.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider domestic improvement possibilities. Research options and plan upgrades. Family matters take priority this month under the Gemini Sun. Nurture the ones you love.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.