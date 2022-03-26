Tomorrow’s Birthday. (03/27/22). Grow with social networks this year. Connect, collaborate and coordinate. An especially profitable springtime lets you contribute to growing shared accounts this summer. Joint investments pay off nicely next autumn, which comes in handy with a winter financial puzzle. Teamwork is your superpower.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re exceptionally clever with words over the next three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Creative ideas abound. Your muses harmonize to inspire you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — For the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aries, finish old business. Review, revise, and update future plans. Listen to intuition. Invent new possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Team communication flourishes, with Mercury in Aries for three weeks. Friends are a constant source of inspiration. Together, you can accomplish miracles. Savor creative collaboration.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover professional opportunities in your social networks, with Mercury in Aries. Prepare for a test over the next three weeks. Talk about what you want.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strengthen long-distance connections. Travel beckons over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aries. Take your writing, research and studies to the next level.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — It’s easier to organize and discuss shared finances, with Mercury in Aries. Strengthen your position. Grow and develop assets, resources and valuable connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication flowers between partners, with Mercury in Aries. Compromise and negotiate. Remind people what you appreciate about them. Romance sparks easily for three weeks.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice at home. What you’re learning energizes your work, health and fitness, with Mercury in Aries. Discover efficiencies and best practices. You’re growing stronger.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Express your affection and deepest feelings. Put your love into words. Romantic communication flowers over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aries.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Bring home the bacon. Take on domestic renovation projects over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aries. Set family goals. Clean house.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Learn voraciously, with Mercury in Aries. You’re especially creative. Words flow with ease. Write, record, express and report. Create beautiful images, sounds and movement.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider the possibilities. With Mercury in Aries, communication gets especially lucrative. Develop profitable projects. Collaborate with respected allies. Network, socialize and schmooze.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.