Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/01/22). Fortune follows partnership this year. Schedule routines for fun, romance and creativity. A communications breakthrough generates phenomenal autumn results, before winter travels and studies redirect. Joint efforts hit the jackpot this spring, before a plot twist alters summer stories. Collaboration flowers in delightful ways.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause along the trail. Avoid illusions, mirages or expensive detours. Discover hidden beauty in unexpected places. Keep to the practical path.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t spend money you don't have yet. Avoid frivolities or waste. Simple fare satisfies.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Patience with your partner pays nicely. Don’t get pushy. Stick to reliable routines and practices. Clean up messes and reduce stress points. Love triumphs.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stop and smell the roses. Notice hidden beauty. Prioritize health and energy with simple practices. Misunderstandings and delays abound. Abandon stress. Patiently relax.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. The best things in life are free. Avoid controversy or jealousies. Abandon preconceptions. Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Connect with someone beloved.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Clear clutter and clean domestic messes for satisfying results. Plan big, spend smaller. Postpone unnecessary purchases. Work out details with family in advance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Sift through information carefully. Talk is cheap. Follow the money. Purposeful misinformation abounds. Stick to reliable sources. Consider multiple views. Daylight disinfects. Go for transparency.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on practical financial priorities. Research carefully before purchasing. Avoid complications or misunderstandings. Wait for better timing to buy. Patience pays nice dividends.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You may know what you want but find unfavorable conditions. Tempers could be short. Don't antagonize anyone, especially elders. Wait for doors to open naturally.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Peaceful settings help to quiet your mind when it gets loud. Avoid controversy. Clean and clear spaces. Organize, plan and prepare for what's next.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Observe social changes. Wait for developments before passing judgment. Don't believe everything you hear. False hopes get shattered. You may not have the full picture.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Delays or complications could frustrate your work. Patiently persist. Don’t push. Gentle pressure works better than force. Wait for better conditions while handling other details.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
