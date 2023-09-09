Tomorrow’s Birthday (09/10/23). Discover new worlds this year. Partnership thrives and grows with dedicated care and attention. Rake in extra autumn profits, before winter changes alter your educational direction. Resolve springtime financial challenges before collaborative efforts strike gold into shared coffers next summer. Investigate exciting opportunities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on what you’re passionate about. Have fun with someone charming. Weave a romantic spell. Talk about potential and possibilities with someone you love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is an 8 — Reorganize and reinvent your spaces for current circumstances. Consider practical options. When stuck, try something new. Nurture your family. Share delicious flavors.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is a 9 — Capture your unique perspective. Your brain is full of ideas. Put them to good use. Talk about dreams, visions and possibilities. Follow your muses.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect and network. Keep lucrative gears in motion. Focus on short-term objectives to cover basic expenses. Maintain a positive balance, literally and figuratively.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is a 7 — Invent and pursue an exciting possibility. Grab an opportunity when it presents itself. For new results, say something new. Use your power responsibly.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is an 8 — Private introspection suits your mood. It’s OK to postpone. You’re especially sensitive, creative and inventive. Envision and plan for what’s ahead. Clean and prepare.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is an 8 — Everything seems possible with teamwork. Share information and resources. Adapt to unexpected circumstances and benefit from them. One good friend leads to another.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is a 9 — Forge ahead with professional priorities. Accomplish short-term objectives, one step at a time. Each puzzle piece placed allows more edges to connect. Handle details.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore and discover beauty all around you. Write your views. Make exciting connections. Slow down and smell the roses. Enjoy the scenery and company.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is a 9 — Grow and save resources for the ones you love. Quick action can get lucrative results. Expand in new directions. Manage paperwork or legal affairs.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate with your partner for common gain. Invent possibilities and inspiration. Contribute love and kindness and it returns multiplied. Pay it forward.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize work and health. Energize for a busy schedule with good food and rest. Let fears and concerns for the future empower your actions.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
