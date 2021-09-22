Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/23/21). Love is your guiding light this year. Strengthen connections with diligent, steady attention. Adapt around a shared financial change this autumn, before good news brightens your winter. Reap a joint windfall next spring, providing support with unplanned expenses next summer. Listen and act from your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take care of business. Slow to avoid risk or accidents. Discover a structural problem. Review data and reinforce structural supports. Simplify to reduce expenses.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patiently reinforce the basics with a personal project. Unexpected circumstances shift your perspective. It could get messy. Adapt now and clean up later.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Slow to review the situation. Clarify your direction. Revise plans. Avoid risk. Adapt to recent events. Prioritize practicalities. Savor favorite routines and rituals.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adjust social plans for recent changes. Follow rules and agreements carefully. Talk things over. Clean messes with your team. Better safe than sorry.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional matters have your attention. Take on more responsibility. Keep your cool. Shift to adapt with a surprise. Determination works. Handle the basics first.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your studies and research reveal hidden dirt. Discover unpleasant surprises. Avoid risk or dangerous propositions. Don’t rush into anything. Reschedule and revise. Strengthen structures.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Old assumptions get challenged. Work with your partner to adapt around financial changes. Reduce risky business. Patiently clean, sort and organize. Adjust together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Strengthen the basics with your partner. Avoid provoking jealousies, irritation or upset. Reinforce structural elements. Keep bargains and promises. Share the load. Collaborate together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt physical routines around a recent challenge. Make structural repairs. Test carefully. Monitor conditions closely. Prioritize health, wellness and fitness. Eat well and rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and choose family. Adjust with changes. Avoid risk, hassle or expense. Tempers could flare. Clean messes. Enjoy simple pleasures like a walk outside.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Settle into domestic comforts. Clean house and rearrange things. Conserve resources by giving new purpose to something old. Nurture family with home cooked treats.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Unexpected news requires adaptation. Make structural repairs and upgrades. Learn through constructive criticism. Share resources, information and support. Get the word out.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.