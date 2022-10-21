Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/22/22). Together, work miracles this year. Grow fun, creativity and romance with steady routines. Breakthroughs arise in conversation this autumn, leading to changes with winter research and investigations. Springtime collaboration gets lucrative, perhaps incentivizing summer creative redirection. Partnership provides shared love, support and ease.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find a sweet deal. Grow shared account balances. The next three weeks, with Venus in Scorpio, are especially good for saving money. Collaboration flowers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re energized. Partnerships flow with greater ease over almost a month, with Venus in Scorpio. Share support and compromise. Your love grows stronger.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pour artistic creativity into your work, with Venus in Scorpio for over three weeks. Prioritize health, fitness and vitality for growing beauty and strength.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Savor beauty, harmony and passion. You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Scorpio for over three weeks. Creative efforts flower. Connect with someone wonderful.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make your home into a love nest. Beautify your space. Engage in domestic renovations that support your family. Put your heart into your place.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Speak and write about what you love, with Venus in Scorpio. Let your heart lead this month. Research, study and learn. Express your passion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The next month can get profitable, with Venus in Scorpio. Use your charm and persuasive arts for lucrative deals. Collaborate for shared gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pay extra care to your personal appearance. You’re especially charismatic and irresistible for three and a half weeks, with Venus in your sign.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Allow yourself more quiet time this month, with Venus in Scorpio. Rest and consider dreams, plans and visions. Savor the beauty in peaceful moments.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially popular, with Venus in Scorpio. Benefit through social activities and connections for almost a month. Get public. Play on an amazing team.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Additional love in your work pays extra, with Venus in Scorpio. Grow your career toward passion and purpose. Discover lucrative opportunities this month.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow your heart where it leads over the next month, with Venus in Scorpio. Travel, adventure and studies satisfy. Enjoy classes, seminars and exploration.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
